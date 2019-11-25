1 dead following collision at Coalhurst intersection

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Coalhurst on Monday night.
Fire officials said the crash happened at Highway 3 and 51 Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.
Coalhurst Fire Chief Mat Conte told Global News that one of the drivers involved was killed while the other was taken to hospital.
Conte said it was a T-bone collision but could not provide any additional details.
He said an RCMP reconstructionist was on the scene.
Traffic in and out of Coalhurst was being rerouted, and westbound traffic on Highway 3 was reduced to a single lane.
