1 dead following collision at Coalhurst intersection

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Coalhurst on Monday night.

Fire officials said the crash happened at Highway 3 and 51 Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Coalhurst Fire Chief Mat Conte told Global News that one of the drivers involved was killed while the other was taken to hospital.

Conte said it was a T-bone collision but could not provide any additional details.

He said an RCMP reconstructionist was on the scene.

Crews are on scene at a serious two vehicle MVC at Highway 3 and the intersection to Coalhurst. At this time all traffic in and out of Coalhurst is being re routed and westbound Highway 3 traffic is down to a single lane. — coalhurstfire (@coalhurstfire) November 26, 2019

Traffic in and out of Coalhurst was being rerouted, and westbound traffic on Highway 3 was reduced to a single lane.