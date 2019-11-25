Menu

Coalhurst crash

1 dead following collision at Coalhurst intersection

By Tom Roulston Global News
Posted November 25, 2019 10:50 pm
Updated November 25, 2019 10:53 pm
File photo.
File photo. Global News

One person has died after a two-vehicle collision in Coalhurst on Monday night.

Fire officials said the crash happened at Highway 3 and 51 Avenue at around 7:15 p.m.

Coalhurst Fire Chief Mat Conte told Global News that one of the drivers involved was killed while the other was taken to hospital.

Conte said it was a T-bone collision but could not provide any additional details.

He said an RCMP reconstructionist was on the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic in and out of Coalhurst was being rerouted, and westbound traffic on Highway 3 was reduced to a single lane.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal CrashHighway 3CoalhurstHighway 3 CrashCoalhurst FireCoalhurst crashCoalhurst intersectionCoalhurst intersection fatal
