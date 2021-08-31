London, Ont. police arrest 1 of 2 youths wanted in SoHo ‘targeted assault’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say officers have arrested one of two youths wanted in connection with what police believe was a targeted assault in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood last week that left three people injured, including two who required hospitalization.

On Tuesday, police say one of the youths was arrested just before 6 p.m. Monday in the area of Quebec Street and Mornington Avenue and is due in court on Tuesday on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of assault and break and enter.

One youth is still outstanding, wanted by police on the same charges.

A third suspect, a 36-year-old Londoner, was arrested soon after police first arrived on scene last Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, assault, break and enter and three counts of drug trafficking-related offences.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident itself occurred around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday with local police and paramedics responding to reports of a possible assault near Wellington and Hill streets.

Police say officers arrived to find two men who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Both were sent to hospital but police tell Global News that one of the men has since been discharged while the other remains in hospital as of Tuesday.

A third victim was later identified and police say they suffered minor injuries.

Officers also found “an edged weapon” at the scene.

A trio of suspects had fled the area before officers arrived, according to police, but the adult suspect was arrested about 15 minutes later near Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North.

The investigation is ongoing.

–With files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.