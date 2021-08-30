Menu

Crime

2 arrested after London, Ont., armed robbery: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 30, 2021 5:57 pm
Police say one of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee when the firearm was discharged inside the vehicle. .
Police say one of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee when the firearm was discharged inside the vehicle. .

London, Ont., police say two men have been charged after a reported robbery.

Police say around 10:15 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the area of Hamilton Road and Rectory Street for a reported robbery.

Officials say two people were approached by two suspects who reportedly demanded the keys to one of the victims’ vehicles. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a firearm.

Read more: Man charged after London, Ont. police dog, officer, cadet, citizen reportedly assaulted

The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle and collided with two cars parked in the area.

Police say one of the suspects was injured while attempting to flee when the firearm was discharged inside the vehicle.

Around 12 a.m., police arrested one of the suspects who was being treated in hospital for a gunshot wound.

Two hours later, the second suspect was arrested in the area of Wavell Street and Kiwanis Park Drive.

Read more: Pair charged after reported stabbing in southeast London, Ont.

Police say two firearms were found, as was the stolen vehicle.

One of the victims suffered minor injuries and one of the suspects suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officials say two London men, a 22-year-old and a 21-year-old, are charged with several offences including armed robbery.

The pair appeared in court on Sunday and were remanded into custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

