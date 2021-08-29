Menu

Crime

Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing in southeast London, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 29, 2021 10:18 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London, Ont., police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries after a weekend stabbing incident.

Police say around 3:15 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive for a report of an injured person.

When police arrived, they realized the man was suffering serious injuries caused by stabbing.

Read more: Man arrested after person reportedly chased, stabbed in downtown London, Ont.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in life-threatening condition.

Trending Stories

Police say the Major Crime Section is investigating.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

