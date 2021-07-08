Menu

July 8 2021 9:31pm
01:29

Girl, 3, abducted and stabbed to death: Winnipeg police

A Winnipeg man is facing a murder charge after the stabbing death of a three-year-old girl. Brittany Greenslade has the story and a warning, viewer discretion is advised.

