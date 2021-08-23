Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 23 2021 6:10pm
02:14

Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque

The Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre in Scarborough was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Toronto police are now investigating. Brittany Rosen has reaction from the community.

