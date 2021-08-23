Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 23 2021 6:10pm 02:14 Toronto police continue to investigate vandalism, robbery at Scarborough mosque The Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre in Scarborough was broken into and vandalized over the weekend. Toronto police are now investigating. Brittany Rosen has reaction from the community. Toronto police investigate after vandalism at Scarborough mosque REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135452/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8135452/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?