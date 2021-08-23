Toronto police investigate after vandalism at Scarborough mosque

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say officers are investigating a break and enter and vandalism that occurred at a mosque in Scarborough on Sunday.

Police said a caretaker for the mosque arrived Sunday and discovered that things were scattered all over the place in some of the rooms and some donation boxes were damaged or broken into.

Atiqur Rahman, president of Baitul Jannah Islamic Centre, told Global News it was around 5:30 a.m. when they found that their mosque had been broken into.

“They threw out all of our Qur’ans which were on the shelf,” Rahman said, adding that break-ins have been happening frequently. “They took the recording for the CCTV cameras, they took it out of the machine.”

Police said they were dispatched to the mosque at Kingston and Brimley roads at 1:09 p.m. on Sunday. Investigators said there is no camera footage at this time.

“I think it’s Islamophobia, or someone doesn’t like us,” Rahman said.

Paper and documents from filing cabinets were strewn across the floor in the office, Rahman said, adding it is hard to know exactly what was lost or taken.

He also said some of the donation boxes were also either broken into or stolen.

Rahman said he doesn’t know exactly how much money was stolen because they were set to count the money that day but suspects it was over $1,000.

Police said the major crimes unit is investigating.

View image in full screen The outside of Baitul Jannah Islamic Center. Doug Gamey / Global News