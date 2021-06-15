2 arrested after attempting to break into Islamic Institute of Toronto while potentially impaired

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man and a woman have been charged after they allegedly attempted to break into the Islamic Institute of Toronto (IIT) while believed to be under the influence of drugs early Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the educational institute on Neilson Road, near Finch Avenue East, at around 11:50 a.m. with reports of two people trying to break into the building. It was also alleged the co-accused made threats to staff.

Omar Essawi told Global News Tuesday evening he was in the IIT building doing a site visit for an upcoming graduation event this weekend and had interactions with the two suspects.

He said when he and a colleague returned to their car, they noticed a man and woman trying to get into the building — calling what he saw “strange.”

After speaking with the caretaker, who confirmed to them the building was closed to visits due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Essawi said he called 911 and drove up to the two suspects.

When Essawi asked the man and woman what they were doing, he said they told him they were there to detonate an explosive and began “yelling and swearing and threatening to shoot them.”

Essawi said he felt very unsafe, especially in light of the recent London, Ont., attack where officers alleged a man struck and killed a family who were out for a walk on June 6 because they were Muslim. Four members of the family were killed and the youngest son was injured but is expected to survive.

The accused in that case was charged with four counts of first-degree murder, a count of attempted murder, and terror-related charges. The charges haven’t been proven in court.

Essawi could not confirm what they the co-accused were shouting or whether it was hate-motivated in nature, but added “they were definitely targeting the building.”

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News officers arrived shortly after they received the call and arrested both suspects.

The spokesperson said no weapons or explosives were recovered. They also said there is no evidence to suggest the incident was hate-motivated.

However, police said “out of an abundance of caution, our hate crime unit has been notified and will support the ongoing investigation.”

Police have not released information related to any charges at this time.

— With files from Alanna Rizza