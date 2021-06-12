Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
June 12 2021 8:49am
01:55

Multi-faith march draws thousands in honour of London, Ont. attack victims

Thousands took to the streets of London, Ont., on Friday for a show of unity that capped off one of the most traumatic weeks in the city’s history. Kamil Karamali reports.

Advertisement

Video Home