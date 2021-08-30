Menu

Crime

Man charged after London, Ont. police dog, officer, cadet, citizen reportedly assaulted

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 30, 2021 2:01 pm
Police say the officer suffered minor injuries, and the police cadet and citizen were not injured. The police service dog was taken to a vet for minor injuries. View image in full screen
Police say the officer suffered minor injuries, and the police cadet and citizen were not injured. The police service dog was taken to a vet for minor injuries. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

A 32-year-old man faces a string of charges after a police dog, officer, cadet and citizen were reportedly assaulted.

London, Ont., police say around 8 a.m. Friday, officers were called to Dufferin Avenue and Colborne Street.

Police say a man had caused damage to a residence and reportedly assaulted a person.

Read more: Man arrested after person reportedly chased, stabbed in downtown London, Ont.

Police say they negotiated with the man and tried to de-escalate the situation but the man refused to co-operate.

Police say the man then armed himself with a piece of wood and assaulted a police officer and a police service dog.

The man also reportedly struck a police vehicle with the piece of wood, which caused damage to the vehicle.

Officers used a stun gun to arrest the man and brought him to hospital afterwards for minor injuries he sustained during the arrest.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man’s best friend — London police save dog’s life

The man was brought to the London Police Detention Unit after being discharged from hospital.

While being admitted, the man reportedly assaulted a police cadet.

Police say the officer suffered minor injuries, and the police cadet and citizen were not injured.

Read more: London Police identify alleged dog abuser

The police service dog was taken to a vet for minor injuries. The dog is now back on duty.

A 32-year-old man faces several assault charges.

He appeared in court on Friday and was remanded into custody.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

