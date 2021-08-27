Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

2 in hospital, 3 face charges after SoHo ‘targeted assault’: London police

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted August 27, 2021 9:23 am
A 36-year-old Londoner and two youths face a combined total of more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter. View image in full screen
A 36-year-old Londoner and two youths face a combined total of more than a dozen charges, including aggravated assault and break and enter. Matthew Trevithick / Global News

Police in London, Ont., say two people were sent to hospital and three others face charges following what investigators have deemed a targeted assault in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood.

It was around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday when local police and paramedics responded to reports of a possible assault near Wellington and Hill streets.

Read more: London, Ont. police seek help identifying suspect in July bank robbery

Police say officers arrived to find two men who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were sent to hospital.

A third victim was later identified and police say they suffered minor injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers also found “an edged weapon” at the scene.

A trio of suspects had fled the area before officers arrived, according to police, but one was arrested about 15 minutes later near Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 3 dead after two-vehicle collision in Culross Township, Ont.

A 36-year-old Londoner faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, break and enter and three counts of drug trafficking-related offences. They made a court appearance on Thursday and remain in police custody.

Two youths were also jointly charged by way of warrant application with break and enter, assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say they continue to investigate “the circumstances surrounding this incident.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagAssault tagLondon Police tagAggravated Assault tagWellington Street tagSOHO tagHill Street tagsouth of horton tagtargeted assault tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers