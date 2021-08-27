2 in hospital, 3 face charges after SoHo ‘targeted assault’: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., say two people were sent to hospital and three others face charges following what investigators have deemed a targeted assault in the city’s SoHo neighbourhood.

It was around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday when local police and paramedics responded to reports of a possible assault near Wellington and Hill streets.

Police say officers arrived to find two men who had suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Both were sent to hospital.

A third victim was later identified and police say they suffered minor injuries.

Officers also found “an edged weapon” at the scene.

A trio of suspects had fled the area before officers arrived, according to police, but one was arrested about 15 minutes later near Oxford Street West and Wharncliffe Road North.

A 36-year-old Londoner faces seven charges, including aggravated assault, break and enter and three counts of drug trafficking-related offences. They made a court appearance on Thursday and remain in police custody.

Two youths were also jointly charged by way of warrant application with break and enter, assault and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police say they continue to investigate “the circumstances surrounding this incident.”