Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

3 dead after two-vehicle collision in Culross Township, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2021 6:12 am
File photo. An OPP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo. An OPP cruiser. OPP

SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Provincial police say three people are dead after two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in southwestern Ontario.

South Bruce OPP say the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bruce County Road 4 and Concession 2 in Culross Township.

They say a commercial vehicle collided with passenger vehicle.

Trending Stories

Read more: South Bruce OPP investigating Brockton crash that left 1 dead

Investigators say three people have been pronounced deceased, but no names or other information about the victims was immediately released.

Police say a hydro pole was also knocked down in the crash.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
OPP tagCrash tagOntario Provincial Police tagBruce County tagSouth Bruce Peninsula tagCulross Township tagconcession 2 tagBruce County Road 4 tagCulross Township Ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers