3 dead after two-vehicle collision in Culross Township, Ont.

SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Provincial police say three people are dead after two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in southwestern Ontario.

South Bruce OPP say the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bruce County Road 4 and Concession 2 in Culross Township.

They say a commercial vehicle collided with passenger vehicle.

Investigators say three people have been pronounced deceased, but no names or other information about the victims was immediately released.

Police say a hydro pole was also knocked down in the crash.

The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.

