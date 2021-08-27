3 dead after two-vehicle collision in Culross Township, Ont.

SOUTH BRUCE PENINSULA, Ont. — Provincial police say three people are dead after two vehicles collided Thursday afternoon in southwestern Ontario.
South Bruce OPP say the collision happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bruce County Road 4 and Concession 2 in Culross Township.
They say a commercial vehicle collided with passenger vehicle.
Investigators say three people have been pronounced deceased, but no names or other information about the victims was immediately released.
Police say a hydro pole was also knocked down in the crash.
The cause of the collision has yet to be determined.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
