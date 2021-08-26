Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

London, Ont. police seek help identifying suspect in July bank robbery

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted August 26, 2021 12:12 pm
Images of a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a bank robbery. View image in full screen
Images of a suspect and suspect vehicle wanted in connection with a bank robbery. via London police

Police in London, Ont., have released images of a man and a vehicle in hopes that the public will be able to help identify the suspect in a bank robbery investigation.

According to police, a 911 call was made at roughly 11:15 a.m. on July 29 reporting a robbery at a bank in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Base Line Road East.

Read more: Man, 36, charged with mischief after London, Ont. courthouse, police HQ spray-painted

Police say the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to an employee demanding cash and fled in a vehicle “with a quantity of money.” No injuries were reported.

Trending Stories

The suspect is described by police as a man with a slim build wearing a black Nike sweater, grey pants, dark shoes, light-coloured gloves, a blue medical mask, and sunglasses with a metal frame.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle involved, police say, was a black four-door Kia sedan with snow tires.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham' York regional police charge 3 teens with violent bank robbery in Markham
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagLondon Police tagBank Robbery tagLondon crime tagRobbery suspect tagwharncliffe road tagbase line road tagsuspect photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers