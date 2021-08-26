London, Ont. police seek help identifying suspect in July bank robbery

Send this page to someone via email

Police in London, Ont., have released images of a man and a vehicle in hopes that the public will be able to help identify the suspect in a bank robbery investigation.

According to police, a 911 call was made at roughly 11:15 a.m. on July 29 reporting a robbery at a bank in the area of Wharncliffe Road South and Base Line Road East.

Police say the suspect entered the bank, passed a note to an employee demanding cash and fled in a vehicle “with a quantity of money.” No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described by police as a man with a slim build wearing a black Nike sweater, grey pants, dark shoes, light-coloured gloves, a blue medical mask, and sunglasses with a metal frame.

The vehicle involved, police say, was a black four-door Kia sedan with snow tires.

Police ask anyone with information in the case to contact them at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).