Man, 36, charged with mischief after London, Ont. courthouse, police HQ spray-painted

A 36-year-old man is facing charges of mischief for allegedly spray-painting graffiti on three downtown buildings on Tuesday, including London’s courthouse and London police headquarters, police said.

The incidents occurred early Tuesday morning, police said, with various words and messages having been spray-painted on the three buildings.

The courthouse graffiti, written in red spray paint, included the names of Jennifer Swart, an assistant crown attorney, and Lakin Afolabi, a local defense lawyer, with the words, “sexual assault dream team,” written underneath, according to a report by the London Free Press.

Afolabi has acted as defence counsel for Lawrence Thompson, 68, who was convicted in May of child abduction, sexual interference, and sexual assault against a four-year-old girl in 2018. It’s not clear, however, if this is what the graffiti is referencing.

View image in full screen Graffiti as seen on the front of 429 William St. Courtesy: James Gamble

Graffiti was also spray-painted on the front of 429 William St., located between Dundas Street and Queens Avenue.

A photo of the graffiti obtained by 980 CFPL shows Afolabi’s name along with the words, “this law office conspires against clients,” written on the front of the building. Two other words beneath Afolabi’s name are obscured in the photo.

Afolabi’s law office is located next door at 433 William St.

980 CFPL reached out to both Afolabi and Swart for comment. Afolabi did not respond by publishing time, while Swart declined to comment.

It was not clear what was written on London police headquarters. A police spokesperson declined to provide any further information.

Police said a suspect was located around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Oxford Street East and Mornington Avenue and placed under arrest.

The accused, a 36-year-old man, is charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000. The cost to remove the graffiti is estimated to be $4,000, police said.

No further information was released by police. The accused is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 17 for the charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

