Sentencing hearing to resume this fall in London, Ont. child abduction case

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains disturbing and graphic content.

The sentencing hearing for a London, Ont., man convicted in a child abduction and sexual assault case will continue in the fall and is expected to go ahead in person.

Lawrence Allen Thompson was found guilty of kidnapping, child abduction, sexual interference and sexual assault in May.

The 68-year-old’s conviction stems from the abduction and sexual assault of a four-year-old girl who had been playing outside in northeast London on May 13, 2018, before she was picked up by Thompson in his Chevrolet Impala.

Thompson drove the girl a short distance, at one point pulling down her pants and underwear and placing her on his lap, the court heard.

The man, who was 65 at the time, then dropped off the then-four-year-old girl at her neighbour’s house a short time later before the girl ran back home.

On July 7, court heard seven victim impact statements from the victim herself and several of her family members, outlining the ongoing impacts of Thompson’s actions on the girl, now seven, and her loved ones.

Superior Court Justice Alissa Mitchell adjourned the case to July 19 to schedule to rest of the sentencing hearing.

Via teleconference on Monday, court set Oct. 13, 2021, as the next date for the sentencing hearing.

It’s believed that the proceedings will go ahead in person at that time. Since the onset of the pandemic, court has largely been held virtually.

— with files from Global News’ Andrew Graham.