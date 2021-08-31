Menu

Canada

Liberals pledge $4.5B for mental health; will create transfer for provinces, territories

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 11:23 am
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected' Canada election: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected
WATCH: Canada election: Trudeau promises to fund mental health supports with nearly $6.5 billion if re-elected

Justin Trudeau says a re-elected Liberal government would give provinces and territories $4.5 billion over five years in funding for mental health.

The Liberal leader says the funding would be delivered through a new, permanent mental health transfer.

He is also promising $500 million over fours years to increase access to mental health on university and college campuses, which he says will support the hiring of 1,200 mental health counsellors.

Read more: Liberals pledge billions for Indigenous mental health, housing in new plan

Tuesday’s announcement, made in Ottawa, also includes the creation of a national, three-digit suicide prevention and mental health support hotline.

A Conservative motion to create such a hotline was unanimously supported by the House of Commons last December.

It’s the Liberals’ second mental health announcement in as many days — on Monday, they pledged $1.4 billion in additional funding over five years to co-develop an Indigenous mental health strategy.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
