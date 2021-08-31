Menu

Canada

Singh pledges to crack down on house flippers by hiking taxable amount of capital gains

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2021 1:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: Singh says NDP government would return capital gains inclusion tax rate to 75%' Canada election: Singh says NDP government would return capital gains inclusion tax rate to 75%
WATCH: Canada election: Singh says NDP government would return capital gains inclusion tax rate to 75%

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he will crack down on “big-money” house flippers by increasing the taxable amount of capital gains profits from 50 to 75 per cent.

Singh made the announcement today in Metro Vancouver, an area where the NDP hopes to attract voters who are frustrated with housing prices that have skyrocketed out of reach of many middle-class families.

He says his plan would target wealthy speculators who buy affordable homes, renovate them quickly and resell them for profit, while using what he describes as the capital gains loophole to not pay their “fair share” of taxes.

Read more: Jagmeet Singh takes aim at billionaires, promises to close corporate tax loopholes

He says Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau has refused to close the loophole even though it has a billion-dollar price tag and 88 per cent of it goes to the richest one per cent of Canadians.

A capital-gains tax is applied on the sale of an investment asset, like a stock share or real estate property, but does not apply to a primary residence and Singh says he has no plans to change that.

The Liberals proposed last week an anti-flipping tax on residential properties, requiring that such homes be held for at least 12 months.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
