Health

COVID-19: 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers now fully vaccinated

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 3:07 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: N.B. recommending people wear masks' COVID-19: N.B. recommending people wear masks
There is community spread of COVID-19 once again in New Brunswick and Public Health is strongly recommending people wear masks indoors, but in the first briefing in over a month officials did not announce any restrictions. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

More than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in New Brunswick over the weekend, helping the province hit a milestone: 75 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 84..4 per cent of those eligible have received one dose.

Read more: COVID cleaners won’t return to New Brunswick schools this fall

“This is wonderfully encouraging news,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd, in a news release.

In the release, the province also says its “hospitalizations remain low.” Specifically, three people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

“Since July 1, 384 of the province’s 427 cases — or 90 per cent — were not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is thanks to our high percentage of vaccinations that we are seeing only small numbers of hospitalizations. We are committed to getting this vaccination rate even higher.”

The province also points out that Health Canada has recently approved the use of Moderna for those aged 12 and up. Prior to this, only Pfizer had been approved for those aged 12 to 18.

In New Brunswick, those turning 12 this year are also eligible to be vaccinated.

New cases

Public Health reported 39 cases over a three-day period.

Eight of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one is in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 17 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 10 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and one is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

Story continues below advertisement

There are 160 active cases in the province.

The list of potential exposure locations is updated regularly and can be found on N.B.’s potential exposures website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagcovid-19 vaccines tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 Vaccinations tagNB COVID-19 tag

