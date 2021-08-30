COVID-19: 75 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers now fully vaccinated

Send this page to someone via email

More than 6,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in New Brunswick over the weekend, helping the province hit a milestone: 75 per cent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, 84..4 per cent of those eligible have received one dose.

“This is wonderfully encouraging news,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shepherd, in a news release.

In the release, the province also says its “hospitalizations remain low.” Specifically, three people are in hospital, including one person in ICU.

“Since July 1, 384 of the province’s 427 cases — or 90 per cent — were not fully vaccinated,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

“It is thanks to our high percentage of vaccinations that we are seeing only small numbers of hospitalizations. We are committed to getting this vaccination rate even higher.”

The province also points out that Health Canada has recently approved the use of Moderna for those aged 12 and up. Prior to this, only Pfizer had been approved for those aged 12 to 18.

In New Brunswick, those turning 12 this year are also eligible to be vaccinated.

New cases

Public Health reported 39 cases over a three-day period.

Eight of the new cases are in Zone 1 (Moncton region), one is in Zone 2 (Saint John region), 17 are in Zone 3 (Fredericton region), 10 are in Zone 4 (Edmundston region), two are in Zone 5 (Campbellton region), and one is in Zone 6 (Bathurst region).

There are 160 active cases in the province.

The list of potential exposure locations is updated regularly and can be found on N.B.’s potential exposures website.