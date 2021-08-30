SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Wildfire near Penticton, B.C. balloons to 100 hectares, marches towards luxury development

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size' Skaha Creek wildfire balloons in size
The Skaha Creek wildfire, burning southwest of Penticton, B.C., ballooned in size on Sunday evening, cresting the ridge and marching towards a luxury housing development.

The Skaha Creek wildfire, burning southwest of Penticton, B.C., crested the ridge and crept down the mountainside on Sunday night, threatening a luxury hillside residential development.

The wildfire, first discovered on Aug. 28, was described by locals as looking like a volcano had erupted as bright orange flames illuminated the night sky.

Read more: Cooler temperatures help slow growth of Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C.

Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from large swaths of the mountainside above Penticton Regional Airport (YYF) on Monday morning.

The blaze is now highly visible from the entire City of Penticton, Highway 97 and surrounding communities.

Story continues below advertisement

No evacuation alerts or orders have been issued, though some residents living in the Skaha Hills development directly below the wildfire are packing up and preparing to leave if conditions deteriorate.

Sylvia Thompson snapped this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire as it marched down the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Sylvia Thompson snapped this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire as it marched down the hillside west of Penticton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sylvia Thompson/Submitted

The Skaha Creek wildfire is being managed as part of the Okanagan complex, lead by an incident management team.

Read more: More military crews join B.C. wildfire fight

Fire information officer Roslyn Johnson said crews will focus their efforts on the east flank of the fire, which is closest to homes, with direct attack operations to contain all spot fires across Skaha Creek Road.

“Heavy equipment will work to build an indirect line on the west and north flanks,” Johnson said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“There are two heavy and two medium helicopters working the fire today. Skimmers and air tankers will continue to support the incident, if necessary.”

An aerial assault hammered the vigorous surface fire over the past two days, with five helicopters, nine skimmers and three air tankers supporting ground crews on Sunday.

Read more: Volunteers begin sifting through ashes of Lytton, B.C. fire for family heirlooms

“The skimmers were providing cooling action and air tankers were putting down lines of retardant,” Johnson said.

“Heavy equipment worked along the west flank constructing guard and crews worked using direct attack method along the east flank.”

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Penticton issued a statement on Sunday warning that firefighting response efforts may impact operations at the nearby Penticton airport.

Passengers are advised to check yyf.penticton.ca for current flight information.

Recreational boaters on Skaha and Okanagan Lakes are also asked to stay close to shore to allow aircraft responding to the nearby wildfire to collect lake water.

Sandy Berney submitted this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., after it crested the ridge on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. View image in full screen
Sandy Berney submitted this photo of the Skaha Creek wildfire west of Penticton, B.C., after it crested the ridge on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Courtesy: Sandy Berney/Submitted

Cooler conditions are lowering the intensity of the fire, with temperatures forecasted to be in the low 20’s for much of the week, a far cry from the high 30 C and low 40 C that fuelled B.C.’s brutal wildfire season earlier this summer.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan residents urged to secure garbage due to hungry bears displaced by wildfires

Winds could gust to 40 kilometers per hour on Monday evening, according to Environment Canada.

A special air quality statement has been issued for the Okanagan Valley due to wildfire smoke.

As of Sunday, there are 232 active wildfires burning in B.C. Nearly 4,000 properties across the province remain under an evacuation order, and 6,255 properties are on alert.

Since the start of the 2021 fire season, 1,558 wildfires have scorched 864,665 hectares of earth.

Nearly 3,000 firefighters are on the front lines, assisted by 443 out-of-province firefighters and 110 helicopters and airplanes.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagokanagan wildfire tagpenticton fire tagPenticton Wildfire tagSkaha Creek wildfire tagSkaha Hills tagSkaha Creek Fire tagSkaha Creek tagSkaha Hills fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers