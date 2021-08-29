SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Environment

More military crews join B.C. wildfire fight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2021 6:31 pm
A Canadian Forces crew unloads a helicopter in B.C. in early July. View image in full screen
A Canadian Forces crew unloads a helicopter in B.C. in early July. Canadian Armed Forces

More help is arriving to support BC Wildfire Service firefighters as they continue to make headway on several blazes in British Columbia.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says another 60 members of the Canadian Armed Forces were expected to arrive Sunday, doubling a contingent that landed Saturday to help battle the White Rock Lake fire west of Vernon, B.C.

Read more: Volunteers begin sifting through ashes of Lytton, B.C. fire for family heirlooms

The BC Wildfire Service reported progress this weekend on all flanks of the fire that has scorched more than 800 square kilometres.

It says a controlled ignition is planned for Monday if conditions remain favourable.

Click to play video: 'Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control' Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control
Premier visits fire-ravaged areas, promises new approach to fire control

The emergency operations centre says additional firefighters from Mexico also arrived this weekend to help battle a blaze just outside West Kelowna and crews are making “good progress.”

Read more: Another 3 B.C. wildfires ‘being held,’ but 236 still active across province

The BC Wildfire Service also reached significant milestones on several fires that were downgraded from out-of-control to being “held” Saturday, including two blazes northwest of Castlegar.

The new classification means the fires are not likely to spread beyond existing boundaries under the current and forecasted conditions.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
