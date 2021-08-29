Cooler temperatures help slow growth of Skaha Creek wildfire near Penticton, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

The new Skaha Creek wildfire, burning southwest of Penticton, B.C., received some help from Mother Nature overnight in the way of cooler temperatures, decreasing fire activity.

Taylor MacDonald, an information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, said the blaze remains at 17 hectares in size and is burning out of control.

“We did have some good overnight recovery. There’s some higher relative humidity as well as cooler temperatures,” MacDonald said Sunday.

“We may see more activity today as we heat up. We are expecting to have a warmer day, so that may lead to more activity and more visibility from the surrounding communities.”

Twenty ground personnel and two helicopters were dedicated to the firefight on Sunday, after water skimmers hit the inferno hard on Saturday.

Residents and tourists watched in awe from the shores of Okanagan Lake as skimmers scooped water from the lake in a unison aerial display.

While the Skaha Hills subdivision is nearby, MacDonald said no homes are threatened.

The fire is believed to be human-caused.

While cooler temperatures have assisted in firefighting efforts across the province, there are still 234 active fires burning in B.C.

Amid progress on the fires, another six evacuation orders were lifted on Friday — however residents of 3,325 properties remain forced from their homes.

Since the start of the 2021 wildfire service, 1,554 fires have burned more than 864,000 hectares of land.

