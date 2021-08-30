Menu

Crime

Police investigating after man reportedly chased others with gun in Kitchener over weekend

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 11:21 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are continuing to investigate yet another gun-related incident in Kitchener from over the weekend.

Police say witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun near Cambridge and Krug streets at around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday evening.

They say the man was seen chasing other men before the suspect took off in a lime green Honda Civic.

A police spokesperson said they are asking any of the victims to contact them with more details about the incident.

“Also, anyone who was in the area at the time or who (may) have video surveillance is asked to contact us as well,” police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said in an email on Monday morning.

There have now been 13 shootings in Waterloo Region this year, with seven of those coming in the past six weeks.

In addition, there have been multiple other incidents involving guns.

