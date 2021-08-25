Police release video of 2 men connected to Waterloo highway shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police have released video that shows two men they are looking to speak with in connection with the recent shootings on and off the highway in Kitchener.

The pair are believed to be connected to the suspect vehicle in the shootings, which is a Mercedes-Benz AMG E 63.

The vehicle had stolen Ontario plates but had been seen earlier with Quebec plates.

Police say the two men in the video, who had French accents, were seen in the area of Victoria Street and in the region for at least the two days prior to the shooting.

Investigators are looking to identify and speak to the two males in the video who are believed to be involved in the shootings that occurred in the area of Hwy 85 in Waterloo & Avalon Place in Kitchener on August 14.

The shootings occurred on Aug. 14, with the first shots being fired as two cars were headed south on Highway 85 in Kitchener between Lancaster and Guelph streets.

Shots were allegedly fired from a Mercedes into a 2016 four-door grey Honda Civic as the cars were on the highway, police say.

They say the vehicles then travelled to Avalon Place in Kitchener, where more shots were fired.

The Mercedes-Benz was last spotted near Barbara Crescent and Stirling Avenue South, heading towards Homer Watson Boulevard.

There has been one shooting in the region since, lifting the total to 13 this year, with only three of those having been solved.