Toronto police say officers are responding to reports of gunshots heard inside Yorkdale Mall.

Police tweeted about the incident at 3:55 p.m. Sunday.

The tweet said several callers reported hearing the sound of gunshots.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

More to come.

