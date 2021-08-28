Menu

Crime

Man dead, 2 women injured in downtown Toronto shooting

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2021 9:07 am
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

TORONTO – City police say a man is dead and two women are in hospital after an early morning shooting in downtown Toronto.

Sgt. Angela Theriault says it happened at around 5 a.m. in the area of Richmond and Duncan streets.

She says a man, believed to be in is his 30s, died of his wounds soon after he was shot.

Theriault says the two women sustained non life-threatening injuries to their legs.

No names, suspect information or other details about the incident were immediately released.

Theriault says homicide detectives are hoping possible surveillance camera footage from businesses in the area will aid in their investigation.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
