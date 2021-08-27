Equestrian show jumping: It’s not as easy as it looks.

Send this page to someone via email

After taking a year off because of Covid-19, the Limestone Schooling series resumes this weekend at the Glen Lawrence Farms Equestrian Centre.

The facility will come to life with a number of show-jumping and dressage competitions.

We’ve put a lot of work in preparing for this weekend,” says Stephanie Langille.

The general manager at Glen Lawrence Farms looks forward to seeing it all come together.

“We are super excited about returning to competition,” added Langille.

“It will be wonderful to see the combination of horse and riders come out to compete and showcase their skills.”

As for show jumping, they will focus on two main events.

“For the jumpers, its go fast and don’t knock any fences down,” says Kelsey Smithyman.

The event coordinator says the hunter competition is a little more subjective.

“Hunter is more about the style of the horse and rider and how they look going over the fences.”

Smithyman, is a former show jumping competitor. She says it takes a tremendous amount of practise and patience to master the event.

“It’s not as easy as it looks,” says Smithyman.

“For jumpers there’s a lot of quick reaction because your against the clock and there’s more time to breathe for hunters but there’s a lot of variables that go in to getting to that jump just right. There’s a lot of finesse details that come into play for both the rider and the horse. They are two athletes working together.”

That’s what impresses Doctor Hans Westenberg the most. The owner of Glen Lawrence Farms says equestrian events are a sight to see.

“It’s amazing how they work together as one,” says Westenberg, a long time physician in Kingston.

“The rider has to make sure that the horse knows what they’re doing and visa versa. The co-operation between the two can take months and months of practise.”

The public is invited to attend the two day event at Glen Lawrence Farms, just a few kilometres east of Kingston off Highway #2.