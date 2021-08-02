Germany’s Julia Krajewski becomes first female Olympic champion in equestrian eventing

Send this page to someone via email

Julia Krajewski of Germany won individual eventing gold at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first-ever female champion in Olympics history.

Riding her horse Amande De B’neville, she won gold after countrymate and two-time defending champion Michael Jung stumbled during the cross country segment.

Jung broke a frangible pin that cost him 11 penalty points and a shot at a medal.

Krajewski suffered a combined 0.80 penalties over cross country and both jumping rounds, earning her first individual Olympic medal. She also won silver in the team event with Germany in 2016.

Tom McEwen earned the individual silver hours after helping Britain to its record fourth team eventing gold. Australia’s Andrew Hoy, competing at an eighth Olympic Games, earned the bronze.

“Well, I’m super, super proud of my horse. I’m relieved and happy that I made it happen. I’m very thankful for everyone who has been with me all the way,” Krajewski said, according to the

Fédération Equestre Internationale, the international governing body for equestrian sport.

Women have been allowed to compete in equestrian events at the Olympics since 1952, and the first woman competed on an Eventing team in 1964, according to the FEI website.

Equestrian is the only Olympic sport where men and women directly compete head-to-head, and not just in mixed pairs or teams.

-with files from the Associated Press