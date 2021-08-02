Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Germany’s Julia Krajewski becomes first female Olympic champion in equestrian eventing

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 1:22 pm
Gold medallist Julia Krajewski from Germany rides a lap of honour on Amande de B`Neville after becoming the first female Olympic eventing champion. View image in full screen
Gold medallist Julia Krajewski from Germany rides a lap of honour on Amande de B`Neville after becoming the first female Olympic eventing champion. Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty Images

Julia Krajewski of Germany won individual eventing gold at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first-ever female champion in Olympics history.

Riding her horse Amande De B’neville, she won gold after countrymate and two-time defending champion Michael Jung stumbled during the cross country segment.

Jung broke a frangible pin that cost him 11 penalty points and a shot at a medal.

Read more: While you were sleeping - How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Sunday, Monday

Krajewski suffered a combined 0.80 penalties over cross country and both jumping rounds, earning her first individual Olympic medal. She also won silver in the team event with Germany in 2016.

Trending Stories

Tom McEwen earned the individual silver hours after helping Britain to its record fourth team eventing gold. Australia’s Andrew Hoy, competing at an eighth Olympic Games, earned the bronze.

Story continues below advertisement

“Well, I’m super, super proud of my horse. I’m relieved and happy that I made it happen. I’m very thankful for everyone who has been with me all the way,” Krajewski said, according to the
Fédération Equestre Internationale, the international governing body for equestrian sport.

Women have been allowed to compete in equestrian events at the Olympics since 1952, and the first woman competed on an Eventing team in 1964, according to the FEI website.

Equestrian is the only Olympic sport where men and women directly compete head-to-head, and not just in mixed pairs or teams.

-with files from the Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagequestrian tageventing tagJulia Krajewski tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers