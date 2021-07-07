Jessica Springsteen, Bruce’s daughter, joins U.S. Olympic equestrian team

Send this page to someone via email

Baby, she was born to jump.

The Boss’ daughter, Jessica Springsteen, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games as a member of the U.S. Olympic equestrian jumping team, according to Team USA.

Jessica was born in the U.S.A. to rock legend Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Sciafla in 1991, and is now the 27th-ranked equestrian jumper in the world.

The 29-year-old was selected to represent the United States alongside riders Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward earlier this week.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” she wrote on Instagram. “Endless gratitude for my team, friends, and family for helping me to make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!”

Springsteen will be the only first-time Olympian on the team. Ward has two gold medals and a silver from four previous Games, while Kraut won gold in Beijing and Farrington took home silver from Rio.

Springsteen will ride her prized horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion.

“There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don!” she wrote on Instagram.

Springsteen has represented the U.S. at many competitions over the years, dating back to her “dominant” debut in the junior ranks in 2008, according to the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

The Games start on July 23, with the equestrian events slated for early August.

Springsteen will be competing in the evenings in Japan, though it will be early morning in the United States at that time.

That means that if she does win a medal, her parents and fans will be dancing in the dark to celebrate.