Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Jessica Springsteen, Bruce’s daughter, joins U.S. Olympic equestrian team

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted July 7, 2021 3:07 pm
Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve competes in the Manama Speed Stakes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor. View image in full screen
Jessica Springsteen riding Don Juan van de Donkhoeve competes in the Manama Speed Stakes at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, Windsor. CP Images

Baby, she was born to jump.

The Boss’ daughter, Jessica Springsteen, has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Games as a member of the U.S. Olympic equestrian jumping team, according to Team USA.

Jessica was born in the U.S.A. to rock legend Bruce Springsteen and singer-songwriter Patti Sciafla in 1991, and is now the 27th-ranked equestrian jumper in the world.

The 29-year-old was selected to represent the United States alongside riders Kent Farrington, Laura Kraut and McLain Ward earlier this week.

Read more: Woman arrested for allegedly shooting Olympic torch with water gun

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” she wrote on Instagram. “Endless gratitude for my team, friends, and family for helping me to make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Japan’s top health adviser says important to reduce people at Olympic venues as Tokyo 2020 approaches' Japan’s top health adviser says important to reduce people at Olympic venues as Tokyo 2020 approaches
Japan’s top health adviser says important to reduce people at Olympic venues as Tokyo 2020 approaches

Springsteen will be the only first-time Olympian on the team. Ward has two gold medals and a silver from four previous Games, while Kraut won gold in Beijing and Farrington took home silver from Rio.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario vacant lot is a steal at $99K — but it’s ‘presently underwater’

Springsteen will ride her prized horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve, a 12-year-old Belgian Warmblood stallion.

“There’s no horse in the world I’d rather be on this journey with, thank you Don!” she wrote on Instagram.

Springsteen has represented the U.S. at many competitions over the years, dating back to her “dominant” debut in the junior ranks in 2008, according to the U.S. Equestrian Federation.

Story continues below advertisement

The Games start on July 23, with the equestrian events slated for early August.

Springsteen will be competing in the evenings in Japan, though it will be early morning in the United States at that time.

That means that if she does win a medal, her parents and fans will be dancing in the dark to celebrate.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagHorses tagTokyo Olympics tagTokyo 2020 tagBruce Springsteen tag2020 Olympics tagequestrian tagHorse Jumping tagbruce springsteen daughter tagequestrian jumping tagJessica Springsteen tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers