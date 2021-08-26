Menu

Crime

Homicide investigators called to Agassiz, B.C. after 25-year-old man found dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2021 10:04 pm
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Seabird Island in Agassiz. View image in full screen
Police are investigating a suspicious death on Seabird Island in Agassiz. Global News

Homicide investigators were deployed to Agassiz, B.C., on Thursday, where a 25-year-old man was found dead in a field.

RCMP officers were called to the field on Chowat Road in the Seabird Island reserve around 7:30 a.m., and called in the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team after determining the death was suspicious.

Read more: 11-year-old boy dies in hospital after homicide team called to B.C. First Nation home

IHIT said forensic experts were still processing the scene, which it described as a “large outdoor area.”

Click to play video: 'Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle' Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle
Homicide investigators called in after body found in Langley vehicle – Jul 21, 2021

“This incident is not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” IHIT Sgt. David Lee said in a media release.

Trending Stories
Read more: 3 men arrested for attempted murder following stabbing at busy B.C. beach

“It was an isolated incident and there are no additional safety risks to the public in this matter.”

IHIT said the victim had been identified, but police did not relapse his name.

Investigators said they were working with the Seabird Island Indigenous community.

