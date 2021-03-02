11-year-old boy dies in hospital after homicide team called to B.C. First Nation home

Send this page to someone via email

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Tuesday the 11-year-old boy badly injured Friday afternoon near Harrison Mills, B.C., has now died in hospital.

It happened at the Sq’welets First Nation just before 5 p.m.

Agassiz RCMP officers were initially called to the home by the B.C. Ambulance Service. They had responded to a medical emergency involving an 11-year-old boy, IHIT confirmed.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but IHIT said Monday the boy was not expected to survive his injuries.

Community members told Global News Monday that they are “devastated” by what’s happened.

Further details have not been released at this time but Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT confirmed Monday the boy had “suspicious injuries” and that is why they have taken control of the incident.

Jang said the boy’s injuries were “extensive.”

They believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Jang said the investigation continues.