Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

11-year-old boy dies in hospital after homicide team called to B.C. First Nation home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 1:01 pm
Homicide Team investigators are still looking into what caused the death of an 11-year-old boy at a home near Agassiz B.C.
Homicide Team investigators are still looking into what caused the death of an 11-year-old boy at a home near Agassiz B.C. Clayton Little/Global News

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Tuesday the 11-year-old boy badly injured Friday afternoon near Harrison Mills, B.C., has now died in hospital.

It happened at the Sq’welets First Nation just before 5 p.m.

Read more: Homicide team called to Agassiz, B.C., after child in hospital not expected to survive

Agassiz RCMP officers were initially called to the home by the B.C. Ambulance Service. They had responded to a medical emergency involving an 11-year-old boy, IHIT confirmed.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but IHIT said Monday the boy was not expected to survive his injuries.

Click to play video 'IHIT takes over case of boy with extensive and suspicious injuries' IHIT takes over case of boy with extensive and suspicious injuries
IHIT takes over case of boy with extensive and suspicious injuries

Community members told Global News Monday that they are “devastated” by what’s happened.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Further details have not been released at this time but Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT confirmed Monday the boy had “suspicious injuries” and that is why they have taken control of the incident.

Jang said the boy’s injuries were “extensive.”

They believe it was an isolated incident with no threat to the public.

Jang said the investigation continues.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IHITHomicide TeamAgassizAgassiz RCMPHarrison MillsBoy dies BCSq'welets First NationSq'welets First Nation boy diesSq'welets First Nation homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers