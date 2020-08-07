Menu

Crime

3 men arrested for attempted murder following stabbing at busy B.C. beach

By John Copsey Global News
Posted August 7, 2020 12:03 pm
Agassiz RCMP say the three men remain in police custody.
Agassiz RCMP say the three men remain in police custody. File / RCMP

RCMP have arrested three men for attempted murder in connection with a stabbing Wednesday evening on a public dock in Harrison Hot Springs.

Agassiz RCMP says they were called just after 6 p.m. about a man being stabbed on a dock along the west side of the beach on Esplanade Avenue.

Police arrived and found a 24-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries, police say.

Read more: 2 killed, 1 injured after vehicle plunges off road into Harrison Lake, B.C.

Soon after, RCMP arrested the men and seized a vehicle.

The three men are still in police custody.

RCMP say the dock and beach were busy when the stabbing happened and they want to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have footage on their phones.

