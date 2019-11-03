2 killed, 1 injured after vehicle plunges off road into Harrison Lake, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are dead and another was injured after their vehicle went off a forestry road and plummeted down an embankment into Harrison Lake.

RCMP say a boater saw the vehicle partially submerged on the edge of the lake and reported it to police around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The two victims were found dead inside the vehicle. The third was found alive inside with undetermined injuries and was airlifted to hospital.

RCMP say the vehicle appeared to leave the forestry service road at the 14-kilometre marker just south of Bear Creek Campground on the east side of the lake. The campground sits roughly 30 kilometres north of Agassiz.

Investigators are still trying to determine whether the vehicle crashed Saturday night or Sunday morning, and what caused the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

No foul play is suspected, police said. The victims’ ages, genders and relationships to each other are not being disclosed at this time.

The vehicle is still in the lake and will likely not be removed until Monday, when the dive team can respond and safely extract it.

READ MORE: Woman rescued after car goes over embankment in Chilliwack

Police do not believe anyone else is missing, but add it’s too early to say for sure.

Kent-Harrison Search and Rescue and collision investigators provided assistance to RCMP in the case.

Global News has reached out to the BC Coroners Service and BC Emergency Health Services for more information.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information helpful to the investigation is asked to contact Agassiz RCMP.

0:27 A car plunged into Okanagan Lake on Thursday night A car plunged into Okanagan Lake on Thursday night