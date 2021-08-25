Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Quebec man dead after jumping into Highway 97 traffic

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2021 5:19 pm
Oliver RCMP say a Quebec man died after jumping into traffic along Highway 97 and being struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night. View image in full screen
Oliver RCMP say a Quebec man died after jumping into traffic along Highway 97 and being struck by two vehicles on Tuesday night. Zoom Earth

A Quebec man who jumped into highway traffic in the South Okanagan on Tuesday night is dead after being struck by two vehicles.

Oliver RCMP say they are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m., on Highway 97.

Police say they received a report of a man yelling and jumping into traffic near Seacrest Hill Road.

Read more: Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic routed through town

Minutes later, a second call came in after the man allegedly jumped in front of and was struck by a southbound van near Sportsman’s Bowl Road.

Trending Stories

“The collision threw the man into the northbound lane where he was struck by a second vehicle,” said RCMP.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say although witnesses immediately started CPR and first responders continued with life saving measures, the 27-year-old man suffered grave injuries and died shortly later in the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the incident.

Click to play video: 'Pierrefonds promises changes to street traffic following deadly crash' Pierrefonds promises changes to street traffic following deadly crash
Pierrefonds promises changes to street traffic following deadly crash – Jul 19, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagQuebec tagsouth okanagan tagoliver tagHighway 97 tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagtraffic fatality tagOliver RCMP tagHighway Fatality tagHighway 97 fatality tagjumping into traffic tagman jumps into traffic tagQuebec man dead tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers