Quebec man dead after jumping into Highway 97 traffic

A Quebec man who jumped into highway traffic in the South Okanagan on Tuesday night is dead after being struck by two vehicles.

Oliver RCMP say they are investigating the incident, which occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m., on Highway 97.

Police say they received a report of a man yelling and jumping into traffic near Seacrest Hill Road.

Minutes later, a second call came in after the man allegedly jumped in front of and was struck by a southbound van near Sportsman’s Bowl Road.

“The collision threw the man into the northbound lane where he was struck by a second vehicle,” said RCMP.

Police say although witnesses immediately started CPR and first responders continued with life saving measures, the 27-year-old man suffered grave injuries and died shortly later in the hospital.

The BC Coroners Service is also investigating the incident.

