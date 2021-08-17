Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic routed through town

Send this page to someone via email

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne posted a live video to his Facebook account explaining his frustration with the province as diverted highway traffic clogs the town centre.

“I’m down here at the intersection of Highway 5A and Bridge Street, I am absolutely disgusted that we still don’t have any support from the province for traffic control,” Coyne said in his livestream.

“We’ve been asking for help since (Sunday) and we still don’t have any. This is an absolute joke.”

Coyle then pans his camera, showing the congestion in the intersection.

“Somebody is going to get seriously hurt if (the province) does not show up soon,” said Coyne.

“They need to be here to help.”

The intersection does not have any traffic lights.

“This traffic line goes for a few kilometres up the road,” said Coyne.

In the video, one driver ignores a closed road sign and drives over a sidewalk.

Princeton was the detour route for travellers as the Coquihalla Highway was closed between Merritt and Hope due to a wildfire.

The Coquihalla Highway has since been reopened, although there are special conditions for drivers:

essential travel

no facilities available

no stopping

no access to on/off ramps

watch for crews working

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC for any updates before leaving as conditions are fluid and can change at a moment’s notice.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.