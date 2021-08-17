Menu

Canada

Princeton mayor frustrated with province after highway traffic routed through town

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 4:13 pm
Click to play video: 'Princeton mayor frustrated with lack of help from province' Princeton mayor frustrated with lack of help from province
Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne posted a live video to his Facebook account explaining his frustration with the province as diverted highway traffic clogged the town's roadways.

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne posted a live video to his Facebook account explaining his frustration with the province as diverted highway traffic clogs the town centre.

“I’m down here at the intersection of Highway 5A and Bridge Street, I am absolutely disgusted that we still don’t have any support from the province for traffic control,” Coyne said in his livestream.

“We’ve been asking for help since (Sunday) and we still don’t have any. This is an absolute joke.”

Read more: Before-and-after photos show homes lost to B.C.’s White Rock Lake wildfire

Coyle then pans his camera, showing the congestion in the intersection.

“Somebody is going to get seriously hurt if (the province) does not show up soon,” said Coyne.

“They need to be here to help.”

The intersection does not have any traffic lights.

“This traffic line goes for a few kilometres up the road,” said Coyne.

Read more: Coquihalla Highway now open but wildfire knocks out power, burns wildlife fence

In the video, one driver ignores a closed road sign and drives over a sidewalk.

Princeton was the detour route for travellers as the Coquihalla Highway was closed between Merritt and Hope due to a wildfire.

The Coquihalla Highway has since been reopened, although there are special conditions for drivers:

  • essential travel
  • no facilities available
  • no stopping
  • no access to on/off ramps
  • watch for crews working

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC for any updates before leaving as conditions are fluid and can change at a moment’s notice.

Global News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for more information.

