Canada

Coquihalla Highway remains closed as wildfire knocks out power, burns wildlife fence

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 12:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway' Video captures B.C. wildfire burning dangerously close to Coquihalla Highway
Global News viewer Dawn Adamson captured footage of the July Mountain wildfire burning dangerously close to the Coquihalla Highway on Sunday evening. The highway was forced to shut down between Merritt and Hope not long after this video was taken around 7 p.m.

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope Tuesday as a wildfire continues to rage in the area.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement the wildfire has knocked out power to the Coquihalla’s washroom facilities, the snow shed lighting and the digital message signs.

The fire has also damaged kilometres of wildlife fencing that separates wildlife from traffic.

The July Mountain wildfire merged with the Brook Creek wildfire after jumping the highway and the new size of the blaze is now 20,860 hectares.

Click to play video: 'Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland' Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland
Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland

At this time, there is no estimated time when the highway can safely reopen.
Motorists can detour via Highway 1 or Highway 3.

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC for any updates before heading out as conditions can change at any time.

Click to play video: 'How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?' How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?
How will officials evacuate Merritt if Coquihalla Highway remains closed?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
