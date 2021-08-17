Coquihalla Highway remains closed as wildfire knocks out power, burns wildlife fence

Send this page to someone via email

The Coquihalla Highway remains closed between Merritt and Hope Tuesday as a wildfire continues to rage in the area.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a statement the wildfire has knocked out power to the Coquihalla’s washroom facilities, the snow shed lighting and the digital message signs.

The fire has also damaged kilometres of wildlife fencing that separates wildlife from traffic.

The July Mountain wildfire merged with the Brook Creek wildfire after jumping the highway and the new size of the blaze is now 20,860 hectares.

At this time, there is no estimated time when the highway can safely reopen.

Motorists can detour via Highway 1 or Highway 3.

Drivers are urged to check DriveBC for any updates before heading out as conditions can change at any time.

