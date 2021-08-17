SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Before-and-after photos show homes lost to B.C.’s White Rock Lake wildfire

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2021 3:05 pm
Killiney Beach resident Ashley Bridgen shared this photo with Global News of homes burning along the beach. View image in full screen
Killiney Beach resident Ashley Bridgen shared this photo with Global News of homes burning along the beach. Ashley Bridgen

Photos posted to social media are showing some of the devastation left behind by wildfires burning in B.C.

Residents of Killiney Beach in the Interior were forced to leave their homes as the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon crept closer.

Homes along the beach could not be saved, as the aggressive and massive blaze swept through.

The before-and-after images show the damage left behind.

“There are no words that can describe my feelings of loss,” resident Michael Neilson wrote on Facebook.

13
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. View image in gallery mode
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. Michael Neilson
23
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. View image in gallery mode
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. Michael Neilson
33
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. View image in gallery mode
Michael Neilson shared photos on Facebook showing before and after photos of his home on Killiney Beach. Michael Neilson
Click to play video: 'Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland' Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland
Wildfire closes major artery to Lower Mainland

Read more: Coquihalla Highway remains closed as wildfire knocks out power, burns wildlife fence

Story continues below advertisement

As of Tuesday morning, the White Rock Lake fire was estimated to be 78,190 hectares in size.

Trending Stories

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire received some rain and lower temperatures Monday and Tuesday, but not enough to have any lasting effect.

However, it is giving ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new fire lines.

Crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend the remaining guard and containment lines, the wildfire service said.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to help everyone affected by the B.C. wildfires.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagWhite Rock Lake Fire tagKilliney Beach tagWhite Rock Lake Fire Update tagFire destroys homes tagBC homes destroyed wildfire tagKilliney Beach homes tagWhite Rock Lake bc fire tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers