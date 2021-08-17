Before-and-after photos show homes lost to B.C.’s White Rock Lake wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Photos posted to social media are showing some of the devastation left behind by wildfires burning in B.C.

Residents of Killiney Beach in the Interior were forced to leave their homes as the White Rock Lake fire near Vernon crept closer.

Homes along the beach could not be saved, as the aggressive and massive blaze swept through.

The before-and-after images show the damage left behind.

“There are no words that can describe my feelings of loss,” resident Michael Neilson wrote on Facebook.

As of Tuesday morning, the White Rock Lake fire was estimated to be 78,190 hectares in size.

The BC Wildfire Service said the fire received some rain and lower temperatures Monday and Tuesday, but not enough to have any lasting effect.

However, it is giving ground crews a chance to strengthen existing guards and establish new fire lines.

Crews, equipment, and aerial resources will continue to defend the remaining guard and containment lines, the wildfire service said.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting donations to help everyone affected by the B.C. wildfires.