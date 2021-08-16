Community devastated after fire burns down Shell Lake, Sask. curling rink Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

People in the Village of Shell Lake, Sask., say they’re devastated after their curling rink burned down this weekend.

One witness said the fire started late Saturday afternoon ,and by that night it had burned to the ground. In a text to Global News, fire chief Greg Ardagh said the fire was contained around 10:30 p.m. with the help of three farmers.

“There are no hydrants in town,” Ardagh explained, adding the farmers helped supply water to put out the blaze.

“The inside was engulfed in fire due to metal on (the) outside of buildings.”

Karen Burback’s trailer is nearby. She said the loss is hitting the community hard.

“They’re devastated, they have nothing to do in the winter otherwise, and it’s a community with a lot of older people in it,” she said.

A fire burned down the Shell Lake curling rink Saturday – the fire started late Sat afternoon says a witness. Fire chief tells @GlobalSaskatoon the cause is under investigation. "They're devastated," says Karen Burback (who sent these videos) of the community #Saskatchewan #Sask pic.twitter.com/Xzx20iJVhi — Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi (@GabrielaPanza) August 16, 2021

“I think it meant everything to the community and the loss of something like that is big.”

The rink was built around 1975, according to the fire department.

Mayor Anita Weiers said the curling rink was enjoyed by everyone, especially older residents on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the winter when they would go curling then get coffee.

“You can’t go down the street without people commenting about how upsetting it is,” she said.

The damage estimate is unknown. The fire department said the fire is still under investigation.

