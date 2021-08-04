Relief crews sent in to help extinguish Saskatoon house fire

Relief crews were deployed to deal with a Saskatoon house fire in the Nutana neighbouhrood on Wednesday.
The Saskatoon Fire Department said it received a call from an occupant saying the home was filling with smoke and they were evacuating at roughly 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
Upon making entry into the house in the 100 block of Poplar Crescent, firefighters said they encountered light smoke.
The blaze was found under a stairwell that spread into the ceiling space between the first and second floor, according to a press release.
Officials said utilities were shut down for safety and a fire investigator was dispatched.
