Fire

Relief crews sent in to help extinguish Saskatoon house fire

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 2:57 pm
Saskatoon firefighters say they found a blaze under the stairwell of a house in the 100 block of Poplar Crescent on Wednesday morning. View image in full screen
Saskatoon firefighters say they found a blaze under the stairwell of a house in the 100 block of Poplar Crescent on Wednesday morning. Phil Bollman / Global News

Relief crews were deployed to deal with a Saskatoon house fire in the Nutana neighbouhrood on Wednesday.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it received a call from an occupant saying the home was filling with smoke and they were evacuating at roughly 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Read more: Multiple houses catch fire in Saskatoon: Fire department

Upon making entry into the house in the 100 block of Poplar Crescent, firefighters said they encountered light smoke.

The blaze was found under a stairwell that spread into the ceiling space between the first and second floor, according to a press release.

Officials said utilities were shut down for safety and a fire investigator was dispatched.

Check back for updates …

Click to play video: 'Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night' Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night
Meadow Lake arena burned down in fire Saturday night – Jun 6, 2021
