London firefighters battling active blaze at vacant building in city’s southwest

London firefighters are currently battling an active blaze in a vacant building at 10 Centre Street, just off of Wharncliffe Road.

Fire can be seen a block away billowing from the site.

Residents within a 1 km radius of the intersection are advised to close their windows and turn off their AC units.

Flames licking up the side of the building, out of a side window. #LdnOnt @AM980News pic.twitter.com/qClW3ghLpp — Jess Brady (@JessBrady980) August 3, 2021

“We have a heavy amount of smoke being processed as a result of the fire fight,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

“We do have yellow, brown, and black smoke coming off of the building materials which is not common, so we are taking extreme precaution.”

Mosburger said due to the large amount of smoke they have been unable to do a sweep of the building to confirm if anyone is inside.

Active incident: Major fire in a vacant building on Centre St. We are in defensive strategy with aerial operations. Residents within 1 Km radius are asked to keep windows closed due to heavy smoke. #ldnont @CTVLondon @LFPress @AM980News @CJBK @BlackburnLondon @JACK1023ldn pic.twitter.com/nZyj9Lducl — London Fire Department (@LdnOntFire) August 3, 2021

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and remain indoors to avoid breathing in the smoke while crews work.

Wharncliffe Road from Emery street west to Base Line Road west closed as a result of the blaze.