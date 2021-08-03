Menu

Canada

London firefighters battling active blaze at vacant building in city’s southwest

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:31 pm
Fire at a vacant building located at 10 Centre Street in London on August 3, 2021. View image in full screen
Fire at a vacant building located at 10 Centre Street in London on August 3, 2021. Jess Brady / Global News

London firefighters are currently battling an active blaze in a vacant building at 10 Centre Street, just off of Wharncliffe Road.

Fire can be seen a block away billowing from the site.

Residents within a 1 km radius of the intersection are advised to close their windows and turn off their AC units.

“We have a heavy amount of smoke being processed as a result of the fire fight,” said Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger.

“We do have yellow, brown, and black smoke coming off of the building materials which is not common, so we are taking extreme precaution.”

Mosburger said due to the large amount of smoke they have been unable to do a sweep of the building to confirm if anyone is inside.

Read more: Three-time medalist and London Ont. Olympic swimmer reflects on Tokyo 2020

Residents are being asked to avoid the area and remain indoors to avoid breathing in the smoke while crews work.

Wharncliffe Road from Emery street west to Base Line Road west closed as a result of the blaze.

 

