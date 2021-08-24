Caetani Cultural Centre opens doors to public

The public can now walk through the doors of the Caetani Cultural Centre, a 126-year-old house made famous by the painter Sveva Caetani and her unusual upbringing in the home.

“Somebody has found something here that absolutely fascinates them,” said Susan Brandoli, Caetani Cultural Centre creative director.

Now, the belongings of Sveva, her mother Ofelia and her father Leone are on display — including custom-made Chanel dresses from the 1920s, custom-made Louis Vuitton luggage, her father’s death mask, his then state-of-the-art camera equipment, as well as thousands of photographs and videos.

“They were one of the top six families in Italy and Sveva was the last of that family,” said Brandoli.

“The family goes back to eighth century Rome. There are two popes and numerous cardinals over their thousands-year-old history. Her father was a prince, he was the Duke of Sermonata and held 17 titles.

Also on display are 17 of Sveva’s Recapitulation painting series that have recently been returned to her former home. Guests can follow the row of watercolour paintings that were heavily influenced by the poem Dante’s Inferno and reflect her time being held hostage by her mother in the home for 25 years.

“Those are watercolours that are amazing to see, because we’re not used to watercolours being as precise and detailed as they are and each of them has their own energy and their own story to tell,” said AJ Jaeger, Caetani Cultural Centre Society board member.

Tours are offered every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information, visit www.caetani.org

