Caetani Cultural Centre celebrates annual ‘Splash of Red’ fundraiser

The volunteers at Vernon’s historic Caetani Cultural Centre held their seventh annual ‘A Splash of Red’ fundraising event on Thursday night.

The dinner and art auction has raised over $120,000 to date, in support of the Caetani Centre’s operation costs and the effort to become a heritage site in the Okanagan.

The art centre’s hopes to become a full cultural and heritage centre for artists by May of 2019.

Construction has been ongoing in the more than 120-year-old house during the last eight months in preparation of opening the main floor of the 6,000 square-foot structure to the public.

A fire suppression system, upgraded electrical wiring and HVAC systems are being completed.

The house was bequeathed to the Greater Vernon community by Sveva Caetani in 1994, to serve as a cultural facility for artistic and critical exploration.

Caetani was held hostage in the home for 25 years after her father’s death by her mother who suffered panic attacks and anxiety at the thought of being alone.

After her mother’s death, she took up teaching the arts and creating her own art works inspired by her life.

