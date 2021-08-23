Armstrong, B.C. sunflower festival in full bloom for 2021

Send this page to someone via email

At a time when Okanagan residents could really use some solace, they can find it in Armstrong at the Bloom Sunflower Festival, where there are little rays of sunshine everywhere.

“That White Rock Lake fire is giving a lot of people a ton of anxiety but thankfully we have been able to open,” said Alexis Szarek, Bloom Flower Festivals owner.

“We are no longer on alert and I think the sunflowers are giving people a little bit of joy in a crazy time.”

It took more than 8,000 sunflower seeds of approximately 20 varieties of sunflowers, which have now grown tall on four acres of land that have been transformed into a bright spectacle.

“We’ve got three acres of our main variety the yellow, called Solano and then we have a half an acre U-Pick field as well as half an acre of red varieties for people to come and joy and with lots of photo props,” said Alexis.

Ticket holders can weave through the field while searching for the props that have been tucked into the rows of flowers.

“The most exciting thing is everyone that’s smiling and happy and all the family pictures that people are tagging us in on our social media. It’s been just so heartwarming to see everybody here enjoying,” said Marc Szarek, Bloom Flower Festivals operations manager.

You can see the reds yellows and plums for yourself every day until Aug. 31. For tickets, visit www.bloomflowerfestivals.com

