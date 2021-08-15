Bride and groom wake surf after West Kelowna ceremony

A couple from Calgary tied the knot in West Kelowna and couldn’t resist the call to wake surf post-nuptials, creating a joyous spectacle for anyone passing by.

After eight years together, Ziv Feldman and Jill Carberry Feldman decided to kick things up a notch after tieing the knot on Aug. 11. They decided to go wake surfing in their wedding tuxedo and dress.

“It was fun you know, you’re on there and your veil’s out and your dress is flying around, it was just a lot of fun,” said Jill.

“It was a little heavy, you know, water and clothes are a little bit heavy, but once you’re up, you can shake it off and pull everything in place so you get a good shot,” Ziv said.

After saying ‘I do’ at 11 a.m., the couple went straight onto their boat with a photographer to pull the unique stunt and help brighten people’s spirits.

“At first, I wore a life jacket but you know you couldn’t see that it was a dress so I thought, ‘ok, I’ll stick to the board,’ and I got up,” said Jill.

“Fires, floods, the pandemic, elections, you know everything is kind of pushing and [putting] pressure on everybody’s psyche and so we decided to have a little fun and you know happiness and make people smile,” Ziv said.

Now, they have one-of-a-kind wedding photos and memories to last a lifetime.