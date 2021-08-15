Menu

Lifestyle

Bride and groom wake surf after West Kelowna ceremony

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:49 pm
Click to play video: 'Bride and Groom wakesurf after ceremony' Bride and Groom wakesurf after ceremony
A couple from Calgary tied the knot and couldn't resist the call to wake surf post-nuptials, what happened next was a joyous spectacle. Sydney Morton has more.

A couple from Calgary tied the knot in West Kelowna and couldn’t resist the call to wake surf post-nuptials, creating a joyous spectacle for anyone passing by.

After eight years together, Ziv Feldman and Jill Carberry Feldman decided to kick things up a notch after tieing the knot on Aug. 11. They decided to go wake surfing in their wedding tuxedo and dress.

Read more: Dog helps save colt’s life in early morning rescue in Tappen, B.C.

“It was fun you know, you’re on there and your veil’s out and your dress is flying around, it was just a lot of fun,” said Jill.

“It was a little heavy, you know, water and clothes are a little bit heavy, but once you’re up, you can shake it off and pull everything in place so you get a good shot,” Ziv said.

Story continues below advertisement

After saying ‘I do’ at 11 a.m., the couple went straight onto their boat with a photographer to pull the unique stunt and help brighten people’s spirits.

Read more: Ogopogo, a fish or a reflection? Video on Okanagan Lake shows something

“At first, I wore a life jacket but you know you couldn’t see that it was a dress so I thought, ‘ok, I’ll stick to the board,’ and I got up,” said Jill.

“Fires, floods, the pandemic, elections, you know everything is kind of pushing and [putting] pressure on everybody’s psyche and so we decided to have a little fun and you know happiness and make people smile,” Ziv said.

Now, they have one-of-a-kind wedding photos and memories to last a lifetime.

