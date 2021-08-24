SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 24, 2021 6:23 pm
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says' COVID-19: Unvaccinated people are playing ‘roulette’ with Delta variant, Ontario’s top doctor says
Ontario's chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that people who are choosing to stay unvaccinated against COVID-19 are playing "roulette" with the Delta variant, stressing that if the public wants to get back to normal, the province has to build the highest protection possible with vaccines. He said as a result, instead of having pandemic waves they would instead see small outbreaks they can "learn to live with" and in turn allow public health to "pull away" some of the measures in place.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local case count up to 12,680, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 19 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,255, including 76 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario COVID-19 science table member resigns after alleging withheld data projects ‘grim fall’

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, two are in Tay Township and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Orillia, Tiny Township and Springwater.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, six are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 11 are unimmunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, 18 deaths with most from historic data

Meanwhile, 71.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,680 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,259 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 560,637, including 9,471 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Ontario’s top doctor says doubling time for COVID-19 cases now at 22 days' Ontario’s top doctor says doubling time for COVID-19 cases now at 22 days
