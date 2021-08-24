21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 21 additional COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the local case count up to 12,680, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 19 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Tuesday, bringing that total to 5,255, including 76 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, two are in Tay Township and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Bradford, Essa, Innisfil, Orillia, Tiny Township and Springwater.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, six are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 11 are unimmunized.

Meanwhile, 71.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 64 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,680 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,259 — have recovered, while six people are currently in hospital.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 560,637, including 9,471 deaths.