Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Tuesday that the province would provide a third shot – a booster shot – to “vulnerable Ontarians,” including, transplant recipients and those actively being treated for blood cancers. A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to those in high-risk congregated settings, like long-term care homes and First Nations elder care lodges. He added that starting Wednesday, children turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 will be eligible to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.