Canada

Waterloo Region now providing 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some vulnerable residents

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 18, 2021 10:46 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+' Ontario to offer 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘vulnerable’ populations, 1st shot to ages 12+
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore announced Tuesday that the province would provide a third shot – a booster shot – to “vulnerable Ontarians,” including, transplant recipients and those actively being treated for blood cancers. A third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will also be offered to those in high-risk congregated settings, like long-term care homes and First Nations elder care lodges. He added that starting Wednesday, children turning 12 years old before the end of 2021 will be eligible to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Waterloo Region says its most vulnerable residents are now eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to combat the Delta variant of the virus.

The region says the list of those eligible includes transplant patients, those with hematological cancers on active treatment and residents who receive an anti-CD20 agent.

Read more: Ontario government mandating COVID-19 vaccine policies for high-risk settings

It also includes people who reside in high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder-care lodges.

Those who qualify medically will need to wait eight weeks before they can receive a third dose of a vaccine while those who live in qualifying congregate settings will need to wait five months after their second dose to get topped up.

Click to play video: '3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan' 3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan
3rd COVID-19 vaccine doses for international travel approved in Saskatchewan

“The vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 infection and severe outcomes,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

Trending Stories

“For individuals at highest-risk, a third dose will offer an improved immune response and will help provide an extra layer of protection for the most vulnerable in our community.”

The region says its vaccination task force is working with the congregate settings to schedule on-site clinics.

Read more: Ontario approves COVID vaccine for 11-year-olds turning 12 before end of 2021

The announcement comes one day after the province approved third doses in these situations.

On Monday, Ontario also announced that all those born in 2009 are now eligible to be vaccinated.

The region says those eligible can book an appointment through its website or simply walk in at a clinic.

 

