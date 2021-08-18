Waterloo Region now providing 3rd dose of COVID-19 vaccine to some vulnerable residents

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region says its most vulnerable residents are now eligible for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine in an attempt to combat the Delta variant of the virus.

The region says the list of those eligible includes transplant patients, those with hematological cancers on active treatment and residents who receive an anti-CD20 agent.

It also includes people who reside in high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care homes, higher-risk licensed retirement homes and First Nations elder-care lodges.

Those who qualify medically will need to wait eight weeks before they can receive a third dose of a vaccine while those who live in qualifying congregate settings will need to wait five months after their second dose to get topped up.

“The vaccines provide strong protection against COVID-19 infection and severe outcomes,” said medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang.

“For individuals at highest-risk, a third dose will offer an improved immune response and will help provide an extra layer of protection for the most vulnerable in our community.”

The region says its vaccination task force is working with the congregate settings to schedule on-site clinics.

The announcement comes one day after the province approved third doses in these situations.

On Monday, Ontario also announced that all those born in 2009 are now eligible to be vaccinated.

The region says those eligible can book an appointment through its website or simply walk in at a clinic.