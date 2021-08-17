COVID-19 August 17 2021 2:36pm 00:43 Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that the province would pause its COVID-19 reopening plan as it fights to increase vaccination rates as it enters a fourth wave propelled by the Delta variant. 15 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119597/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8119597/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?