Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
COVID-19
August 17 2021 2:36pm
00:43

Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears

Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that the province would pause its COVID-19 reopening plan as it fights to increase vaccination rates as it enters a fourth wave propelled by the Delta variant.

Advertisement

Video Home