1 death, 21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional COVID-19 death and 21 more cases on Friday, bringing the local case count up to 12,603, including 256 deaths

Local public health also reported 12 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,216, including 75 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Innisfil, while five are in Orillia, four are in Barrie and two are in Bradford.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, New Tecumseth, Ramara and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired. The rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,603 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,208 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 650 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 558,101, including 9,450 deaths.