Health

1 death, 21 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 20, 2021 5:18 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears' Ontario pausing COVID-19 reopening amid Delta variant fears
Ontario’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Kieran Moore said on Tuesday that the province would pause its COVID-19 reopening plan as it fights to increase vaccination rates as it enters a fourth wave propelled by the Delta variant.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed one additional COVID-19 death and 21 more cases on Friday, bringing the local case count up to 12,603, including 256 deaths

Local public health also reported 12 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,216, including 75 cases that are active.

Read more: Ontario teachers’ unions want stricter COVID-19 vaccination policy

Six of the new cases are in Innisfil, while five are in Orillia, four are in Barrie and two are in Bradford.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, New Tecumseth, Ramara and Wasaga Beach.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired. The rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 70.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.1 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 600 new COVID-19 cases for 1st time since early June

Of the region’s total 12,603 COVID-19 cases, 97 per cent — or 12,208 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 650 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 558,101, including 9,450 deaths.

