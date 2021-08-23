61 more COVID-19 cases reported in Simcoe Muskoka over weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit reported 61 new COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total case count up to 12,664, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 28 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,237, including 85 cases that are active.

Twenty-one of the new cases are in Barrie, while 12 are in New Tecumseth and eight are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Collingwood, Essa, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Springwater and Wasaga Beach.

Eight of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while three are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are all under investigation.

Meanwhile, 71 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,664 COVID-19 cases, 96.5 per cent — or 12,225 — have recovered, while two people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 639 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 560,151, including 9,453 deaths.