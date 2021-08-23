Montreal to lift COVID-19 state of emergency after almost year and a half

Send this page to someone via email

After 17 months, Montreal will be lifting the local state of emergency on Friday first put in place on March 27, 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Under a state of emergency, the city is granted exceptional powers to free up resources to deal with the crisis at hand.

In a news release Monday, officials cited high vaccination rates, coupled with Quebec’s forthcoming vaccine passport system, for allowing the city to downgrade from a state of emergency to alert mode.

“The administration is now able to plan and carry out its emergency actions without depending on exceptional powers,” the release reads.

At the time, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the decision to declare a state of emergency was made in a bid to better support the city’s homeless population.

The order allowed for the creation of emergency temporary shelters, outdoor food stops and warming shelters among various initiatives carried out in partnership with community organizations.

Despite lifting the state of emergency, officials warn of the importance of remaining vigilant as the pandemic continues to evolve.

“Montreal, its teams of experts, the regional public health department, and the health and social services network continue to closely monitor the situation and will be ready to make the best decisions if changes occur,” the release reads.

Officials are also asking Montrealers to continue abiding by public health guidelines to limit the impact of the fourth wave.

Quebec’s vaccination passport is expected to come into effect on Sept. 1. with a proof of vaccination required to enter non-essential businesses such as bars, restaurants and gyms.

